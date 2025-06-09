Vintageairrally | สล็อตเว็บตรง หมุนสล็อตกับ เว็บตรง รับวอเลทได้เงินจริง

สล็อตเว็บตรง หมุนสล็อตได้ไม่จำกัดกับ เว็บสล็อตเว็บตรง ที่ฝากถอนผ่านทรูมันนี่วอเลทได้ มีแค่ 1 บาทก็ปั่นสล็อตได้ vintageairrally.com แตกหนัก

The vintageairrally

We take very old aircraft and do incredible journeys with them. Our pilots are equally important, and this is why they are carefully chosen to ensure they understand the difficulties ahead – and will tackle them with the determination (and sense of humour) they require.

The VintageAirRally team do not only create huge intercontinental Rallies. We also run shorter, more focussed events such as our Cloverleaf rallies (planes and cars competing) and our STOL competitions (open to all types of aircraft, not just vintage).

We have chosen the teams for the Ushuaia2USA VintageAirRally. There is also our Facebook page for daily updates!

Upcoming Rallies

rallies-thumb_1516375171_jpg_bd61ef191ca87277f65308fac9625d50.jpg
rallies-thumb_1516272232_jpg_e69e25f78fe8fdcd1b9e4c364b7ca4ed.jpg
rallies-thumb_1516272268_jpg_cffcd350c5c669c0b76e22dc6fc0f52f.jpg

Past Rallies

Contact

For more information please feel free to send us an email or just give us a call.

Phone: +32 2 880 21 54
Fax: +32 2 880 03 50
Email: [email protected]

For Press Enquiries, please contact Jeremy Martin Email: [email protected]

Facebook-square Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

© Prepare2go – Enterprise – VAT number: 0807010207 – RPM/RPR Brussels
Registered office: Prepare2go bvba/sprl –
Krommeweg 31A,
1640 St-Genesius-Rode, Belgium

All images, copyright © Beatrice De Smet

Newsletter

Copyright 2025, VintageAirRally | All right reserved.

Sitemap

Design and built by GDOcreative.be